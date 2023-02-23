Flyers host the Canadiens in Eastern Conference play

Montreal Canadiens (24-29-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-26-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Montreal Canadiens in Eastern Conference action.

Philadelphia has a 23-26-10 record overall and an 11-14-3 record on its home ice. The Flyers have conceded 189 goals while scoring 158 for a -31 scoring differential.

Montreal has a 10-15-3 record in road games and a 24-29-4 record overall. The Canadiens have a 19-5-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won 5-4 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has scored 27 goals with 27 assists for the Flyers. Rasmus Ristolainen has six assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Zack MacEwen: out (jaw), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Travis Konecny: day to day (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Kirby Dach: day to day (illness), Arber Xhekaj: out (upper-body), Joel Edmundson: day to day (upper body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Joel Armia: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.