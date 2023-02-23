British soccer commentator John Motson dies at 77

LONDON (AP) — John Motson, the BBC soccer commentator who was one of the most well-known voices in British sport for 50 years, has died. He was 77.

The BBC announced the death of Motson on Thursday, without giving any details.

Fondly known as “Motty,” Motson called games for Britain’s national broadcaster from 1968-2018, covering 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals.

He commentated on almost 2,500 televised games, the BBC said.

Motson was known for his passion and knowledge of soccer and synonymous with wearing a sheepskin coat in the commentary box.

In 2001, Motson received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to sports broadcasting.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports