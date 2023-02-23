Updated on Thursday February 23, 2023 Morning:

Today: Early Morning Shower. Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 72°

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy & Much Cooler. Low 30°

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Below Average. High 41°

DISCUSSION:

After the rain in the early morning, clouds will start to decrease back to mostly sunny by late morning into early afternoon. We will be very warm, with highs in the lower seventies!!

Skies will be partly cloudy for your overnight. We will still be a bit breezy though, with gusts as high as 30 mph. It will be much cooler out, as lows to around thirty.

We will be much cooler on Friday with highs back into the upper thirties. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Some more clouds move in on Saturday. We will warm back up to the upper forties in the afternoon along with some mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Sunday. Warmer conditions will be with us again, as highs will top off in the lower to mid fifties.

More showers will be with us to start the new work week on Monday. Highs will increase to the lower sixties.

Some showers will remain for your Tuesday early morning. Then we dry up and clouds decrease back to mostly sunny. We will be cooler behind a cold front, with highs back in the upper forties.

We begin to warm back up for midweek on Wednesday. Highs will be back into the lower fifties under mostly sunny skies.

Have a Great Thursday!!

Connect with me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com