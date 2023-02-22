The Ohio University in Zanesville Is Hosting a Discover Education Event for High School Students

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Ohio University in Zanesville is inviting students from local high schools to Discover Education.



High school junior and seniors who are interested in pursuing a degree in education are invited to OUZ on February 23rd. The Discover Education event will give students the opportunity to hear from alumni and current OUZ students and view a presentation to learn about the three different education programs at Ohio University.

“We have early childhood education, which focuses on preschool through grade five. Then we have middle childhood education, which is fourth grade through ninth grade. Then we have adolescent through young adult. Students can come here for the first half of that program, and they go to our Athens campus for the following two years.” Dr. Teri Peasley, Program Coordinator for the Early Childhood and Elementary Education program at OUZ, said.



Discover Education will start at 9:30am with a welcome from campus leadership. A campus tour and a lunch will be provided. It is free to register and there is still time to do so by going to the OUZ website. If education is a career you want to pursue in the future be sure to register, because teachers are always needed.

“Right now, we’re experiencing a national shortage of teachers. I don’t think that’s a secret. We need good, high quality, committed and motivated people to become teachers.” Dr. Peasley stated.

For more information, or to register, visit the link below.

