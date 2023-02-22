Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTH DAKOTA 3 Western Illinois at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 1½ UTEP Wright State 2 at OAKLAND at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 20 UTSA North Texas 2 at CHARLOTTE Delaware 2½ at N.C. A&T at UCSB 6 Long Beach State at SAN FRANCISCO 8 Portland at GONZAGA 21 San Diego at STANFORD 1 Washington State UCLA 7 at UTAH at HAWAII 4½ UC Riverside NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 2½ (222) Denver Boston 8½ (234½) at INDIANA at ORLANDO 6½ (226½) Detroit at TORONTO 4½ (225½) New Orleans at PHILADELPHIA 4 (229) Memphis at DALLAS 13½ (235) San Antonio at UTAH 2½ (239½) Oklahoma City at SACRAMENTO 5½ (239½) Portland at LA LAKERS 4½ (238½) Golden State NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -285 Anaheim +230 Minnesota -200 at COLUMBUS +162 at PITTSBURGH -118 Edmonton -102 at TAMPA BAY -230 Buffalo +188 at NEW JERSEY -146 Los Angeles +122 New York -170 at DETROIT +140 at ST. LOUIS -122 Vancouver +102 at VEGAS -160 Calgary +132 Boston -170 at SEATTLE +140 Nashville -134 at SAN JOSE +112

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/