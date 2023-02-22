MLS says San Diego, Las Vegas top candidates for 30th team

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer hopes to pick a 30th team by the end of the year.

“San Diego and Las Vegas are the most likely,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Wednesday during a kickoff event at the league’s new television studio built together with Apple TV.

“The 30th team will come at some point soon,” Garber said. “We’d like to get that announced by the end of the year.”

He mentioned Detroit; Phoenix; Sacramento, California; and Tampa, Florida, as other expansion possibilities.

St. Louis, the league’s 29th team, opens play Saturday at Austin.

Garber did not rule out expanding beyond 30 teams.

