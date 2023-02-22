FFA Week at Zanesville High School

ZANESVILLE, OH- Students at Zanesville High School have many different clubs in which to take part.

One group is the FFA which provides students with an education in agriculture from gardening, taking care of animals and even how to clean up the environment. Agriculture Instructor and FFA Advisor Jessica Stonecypher said that it’s also a way to assist in agricultural and conservation education for those who wouldn’t normally have access to it.

“Agricultural Education and Conservation Education is really important particularly for those who haven’t traditionally had access to it to be able to learn about the environment, learn about agriculture, how to grow their own food, where their food come from and other products as well. So, this program in particular is unique because we bring AG education to the city.”

This week is FFA week. Several students who are members of the club spoke about why it’s important to them to have this type of education to Zanesville city schools.

FFA Member Addalin Wells said, “Most of us are city kids, none of us are really country kids so I think it’s unique how city kids are able to do these kinds of things.”

FFA Member Hailee Patterson said, “We grow food and we put food on the table for people. We grow lettuce and all of this other stuff and we have cows, pigs and all of that.”

FFA Member Nolan Hittle said, “We do a lot of community service projects and we’re working on one right now for Kick Bud’s Day and we’re going to go around and pick up tobacco products that are on the ground to help the environment.”

On March 31st the FFA and other clubs at the high school are partnering with the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department for an Anti-Tobacco project that focuses on the health and environmental impact of tobacco.