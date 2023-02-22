Dog of the Week: Meet Dolly

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week could be a super hero when you see her jumping abilities.

Dolly is a one-year-old Terrier Mix and is able to clear a six-foot fence in a single bound. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said that her high energy is going to keep any family on their toes and because she’s able to use her jumping skills she’s going to need to watched closely.

“She has a lot of energy, she has the ability to actually jump six feet into the air, so she would be a dog that even in a fenced in backyard she would have to be somewhere where you would be able to see what she was doing and so forth because she very well possibly could jump over the fence.”

To help care for dog’s like Dolly in our community, McQuaid says they’re accepting donations of dog food to replenish their foodbank supplies.

“We’re always wanting to replenish our Foodbank and we’re starting to get low again so that’s something we want to keep going. So, if you would be interested in maybe dropping off a bag of food or even treats and so forth, that food strictly goes to the people in the public, that’s like our food bank that goes for donation that’s getting donated back out to the citizens of our community. We’re always wanting to help that and we want to keep that going.”

If you want to donate dog food, lost your dog or want to adopt Dolly or any other dog, you can give them a call at (740)-453-0273 or visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.