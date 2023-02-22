Blackhawks visit the Stars after shootout victory

Chicago Blackhawks (18-32-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-15-12, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -425, Blackhawks +329; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Chicago Blackhawks after the Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout.

Dallas is 30-15-12 overall and 10-2-4 against the Central Division. The Stars have a 25-5-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Chicago has an 18-32-5 record overall and a 4-10-1 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have a 16-7-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored 34 goals with 37 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has five assists over the past 10 games.

Patrick Kane has scored 14 goals with 27 assists for the Blackhawks. Jason Dickinson has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-2-5, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Kiviranta: out (lower body).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), MacKenzie Entwistle: out (wrist), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Jarred Tinordi: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.