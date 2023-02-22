Updated on Wednesday February 22, 2023 Evening:

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Breezy & Very Warm. Low 57°

Thursday: Early Morning Shower. Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 74°

Thursday Night: Mostly Clear. Breezy & Much Cooler. Low 29°

DISCUSSION:

Showers will be likely again for the evening and first half of the overnight. Breezy conditions will be with us as well with gusts reaching near 40 mph. We will be very above average, with lows only dropping into the mid to upper fifties.

A slight chance for a shower will be with us early Thursday, then clouds will start to decrease back to mostly sunny in the morning. We will be very warm, with highs in the lower to mid seventies!!

We will be much cooler on Friday with highs back into the upper thirties. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Some more clouds move in on Saturday. We will warm back up to the mid forties in the afternoon along with some mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Sunday. Warmer conditions will be with us again, as highs will top off in the lower to mid fifties.

More showers will be with us to start the new work week on Monday. Highs will increase to the lower sixties.

We will be dry up and cool off for your Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs back to the upper forties to near fifty.

Have a Great Wednesday Evening!!

