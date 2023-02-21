Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 70, Danville 40
Minerva 70, McConnelsville Morgan 66
Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 23
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Hoban 53, Shaker Hts. 39
Brunswick 45, Medina Highland 42, OT
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50, Painesville Riverside 40
Green 47, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 36
Solon 70, Massillon Perry 37
Region 2=
Avon Lake 56, Medina 39
Olmsted Falls 72, Westlake 38
Rocky River 45, Strongsville 37
Rocky River Magnificat 48, N. Ridgeville 39
Region 4=
Mason 49, Loveland 22
Mt. Notre Dame 50, Oxford Talawanda 49
Division IV=
Region 15=
Mt. Gilead 43, Sugar Grove Berne Union 38
Region 16=
Legacy Christian 66, RULH 22
