Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Middlefield Cardinal 79, Ashtabula St. John 53
Troy Christian 66, Day. Miami Valley 31
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Elder 54, Middletown 36
Cin. Western Hills 73, Kings Mills Kings 66
Clayton Northmont 65, Piqua 46
Kettering Fairmont 63, Beavercreek 41
Division II=
Region 5=
Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Beloit W. Branch 60
Canfield 69, Hubbard 40
Chardon NDCL 83, Madison 65
Chesterland W. Geauga 51, Jefferson Area 46
Cle. Benedictine 66, Cle. Lincoln W. 28
Cle. VASJ 50, Norton 43
Gates Mills Gilmour 67, Mogadore Field 30
Gates Mills Hawken 75, Youngs. East 48
Orange 45, Poland Seminary 41
Struthers 64, Salem 60
Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48
Region 6=
Akr. East 82, Cle. Collinwood 43
Oberlin Firelands 54, Medina Buckeye 53
Region 7=
Bishop Ready 62, Hebron Lakewood 34
Carrollton 54, Warsaw River View 32
Cols. Eastmoor 78, Sparta Highland 44
Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Rayland Buckeye 19
Johnstown 44, Newark Licking Valley 27
Lisbon Beaver 49, Wintersville Indian Creek 43
New Concord John Glenn 60, Steubenville 58
Region 8=
Bishop Watterson 84, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 53
Cin. Taft 112, Blanchester 26
Day. Meadowdale 56, Urbana 50, OT
Granville 54, Whitehall-Yearling 46
London 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 27
Tipp City Tippecanoe 44, Day. Carroll 39
Division III=
Region 9=
Atwater Waterloo 55, Columbiana Crestview 50
Garrettsville Garfield 50, Mantua Crestwood 46
Mentor Lake Cath. 79, Mineral Ridge 64
Ravenna SE 59, Campbell Memorial 51
Smithville 69, Wellington 34
Youngs. Liberty 64, Conneaut 50
Youngs. Mooney 51, Cortland Lakeview 39
Region 10=
Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Independence 50
Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52
Collins Western Reserve 49, Oak Harbor 43
Creston Norwayne 88, Campus Intl 35
Genoa Area 54, Bucyrus Wynford 47
Haviland Wayne Trace 59, Tol. Ottawa Hills 32
Lorain Clearview 81, Sullivan Black River 75
Region 11=
Belpre 70, Frankfort Adena 68
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60, Belmont Union Local 58
Chesapeake 45, Pomeroy Meigs 43
Coshocton 70, Bellaire 66
Lore City Buckeye Trail 54, Martins Ferry 53
Magnolia Sandy Valley 59, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37
Malvern 83, Richmond Edison 35
McDermott Scioto NW 58, Southeastern 46
Nelsonville-York 62, Wellston 28
Portsmouth W. 66, Sardinia Eastern Brown 49
Proctorville Fairland 98, Chillicothe Huntington 62
Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Barnesville 23
Wheelersburg 67, Crooksville 27
Williamsport Westfall 75, Piketon 63
Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 23
Region 12=
Anna 52, Lewistown Indian Lake 49
Casstown Miami E. 67, Day. Stivers 43
Cin. Gamble Montessori 50, Batavia Clermont NE 30
Jamestown Greeneview 71, Cin. Clark Montessori 46
Division IV=
Region 13=
Bristol 61, Loudonville 46
Cortland Maplewood 61, Lisbon David Anderson 60
Kidron Cent. Christian 60, Berlin Center Western Reserve 53
Kinsman Badger 72, Fairport Harbor Harding 59
McDonald 54, Southington Chalker 18
Mogadore 58, Leetonia 10
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Heartland Christian 22
Sandusky St. Mary 46, Plymouth 44
Windham 85, Orwell Grand Valley 78
Region 14=
Ada 58, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 38
Delphos St. John’s 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 35
Ft. Recovery 57, New Knoxville 30
Gorham Fayette 44, Montpelier 41
Lima Perry 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 50
McComb 64, Fremont St. Joseph 56
Miller City 57, Leipsic 47
Pettisville 43, Edgerton 34
St. Henry 65, Minster 53
Sycamore Mohawk 61, N. Baltimore 14
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 54, Newcomerstown 8
Caldwell 60, Beallsville 14
Hannibal River 83, Bridgeport 32
Sarahsville Shenandoah 64, Toronto 41
Shadyside 44, New Matamoras Frontier 33
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44, Strasburg-Franklin 37
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 37
Region 16=
Russia 85, N. Lewisburg Triad 22
Region 1=
Holland Springfield 59, Mansfield Madison 52
Region 2=
Elyria 73, Wooster 60
Region 3=
Ashville Teays Valley 49, Hilliard Darby 47
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 65, Marion Harding 41
Dublin Jerome 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29
Gahanna Lincoln 71, Canal Winchester 59
Grove City 68, Cols. Mifflin 48
Hilliard Bradley 78, Cols. Whetstone 42
Lancaster 39, Dublin Scioto 29
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Logan 27
Newark 77, Lewis Center Olentangy 69, OT
Pickerington Cent. 67, West 29
Pickerington N. 38, Mt. Vernon 36
Reynoldsburg 59, Cols. Northland 58
Westerville N. 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 32
Westerville S. 84, Groveport-Madison 57
Cin. Moeller 44, Hamilton 36
