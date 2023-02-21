Perry Co. Courthouse Remodel

Built in 1887 the Perry County Courthouse is in need of repairs and upgrades.

This summer the county will begin an 18-24 month project that will take care of structural issues on the roof, replace an outdated boiler system and make the courthouse more accessible to those that need to utilize it. The project has been in the planning stages for nearly five years.

“We have to put a new elevator in and the elevator tower is actually not the greatest. We’re going to put a new elevator in a more appropriate location for today’s needs and we have to add a second stairwell. The historic stairwell doesn’t meet today’s building codes, so unfortunately we have to put a second stairwell in as well as a second public restroom on the first floor,” explained Perry County Commissioner Ben Carpenter.

In order for the work to take place the county must undergo the task of relocating the county, probate and juvenile and common pleas courts for the duration of the project.

Judge Cooperrider’s court will relocate to the old Evolution’s Building in downtown New Lexington. Judge Wilson will move across the street to 121 West Brown Street and Judge Boyer will move to the Perry County Administration building.

“All three courts will continue to be downtown for the convenience of any that needs to find them. We’ll start moving those people in early May to get them moved and get all the IT work, but officially everything will be moved by June 1. Then the courthouse will undergo it’s massive repair work. The roof and restoration portions of that,” said Carpenter.

The slate roof of the courthouse will be replaced with a clay roof made locally by the Ludowici Tile Company.

