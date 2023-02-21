Osimhen scores, Napoli beats Frankfurt 2-0 in Champs League

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored again Tuesday to help Napoli to a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Osimhen scored his 10th goal in his last eight appearances across all competitions, opening the scoring in the 40th minute after teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had seen a penalty saved by Frankfurt captain Kevin Trapp.

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored the second goal in the 65th by finishing a wonderful team move with a sweeping, curled shot inside the far post after Kvaratskhelia back-heeled the ball into his path. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa had played the Georgian in with a weighted through ball.

Frankfurt’s hopes of mounting a comeback were dealt a major blow minutes before when star forward Randal Kolo Muani was sent off for catching Anguissa with his open sole as both went for the ball. It means the French forward will be suspended for the second leg in Naples.

Frankfurt supporters set off a large pyrotechnic display behind one of the goals at the start of the game, partly in protest against local authorities after failing to reach agreement on a planned choreography due to safety concerns.

There was a heavy police presence at and around what was considered a high-risk game due to some of the supporters’ urge for violence. Police made nine arrests the night before and were prepared for more trouble later Tuesday.

