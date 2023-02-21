Morgan Local School Employees Notice to Strike

100 Morgan Local School employees have given their 10-day notice to strike with the state employment relations board.

The workers, members of Local 51 of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees said if they can’t resolve their dispute over wages with the employer they are prepared to strike on March 1.

The union voted 81-4 to authorize the strike.

Tom Quaintance a bus driver for the district and president of Local 51 said that they began negotiations last May, but almost immediately were met an impasse.

Local 51 is asking for wage increases of 6 percent over the first year of the contract and 5 percent the next two years.

Quaintance said Morgan employees make anywhere from $1 to $9 less than those in surrounding districts depending on the job classification and are paying 20 percent more annual for their health insurance over the last two years. He said that’s as much as $763 more annually.

The Ohio Association of Public School Employees are assisting the union with negotiations.

WHIZ reached out to the Morgan Local School District and are awaiting a call back from their attorneys.