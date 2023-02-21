Genesis Youth Volunteer Program at Genesis Hospital  

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Genesis Healthcare System is looking for teens interested in giving their time to help patients and the hospital through their Volunteer Program.

The summer program is for those 16 to 18. These volunteers will help escort patients, transport equipment and work in the giftshop. Genesis Volunteer Manager Lee McGee said that becoming a volunteer can help students in various ways including opening up new career paths in the healthcare field.

“The benefit for the student would be gaining hours for their career in the future for hours for their applications and it just opens up a broad range for them to have that opportunity to see, is this the path that they want to go on or is this not the path or if this opens up a job for them.”

McGee also said that volunteers will also run some upcoming fundraising events as a way to raise money to give back to hospital programs.

“The proceeds fundraiser events will go back to the hospital that the volunteers vote on. One of them is going to be in March and that’s the 13th and 14th at Genesis Hospital Main Lobby and on the 15th it’s at our Genesis Health Plex from 9:00 Am to 3:00 pm but during the hospital hours it’s 7:00 am until 4:00 pm.”

McGee also said that during those events you can come and shop goods, books and all kinds of different items while donating to a good cause. If you have any questions or if you’d like to volunteer, you can visit their website at genesishcs.org.