Updated on Monday February 20, 2023 Evening:

Today: Morning Showers. Decreasing Clouds. Breezy. High 48°

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Cooler & Calmer. Low 33°

Wednesday: Scattered Showers. Much Warmer. High 62°

DISCUSSION:

More rain chances will be with us this morning along with some breezy conditions around 15-20 mph. Then clouds start to dissipate in the afternoon back to mostly sunny. Highs will top off in the lower fifties.

Clouds will be on the increase again as chances for rain approaches the region. We will be a bit cooler and calmer, with lows in the lower to mid thirties.

Shower chances will continue into midweek on Wednesday. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy with highs back into the lower sixties.

A slight chance for a shower will be with us on Thursday, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. We will be very warm, with highs in the lower seventies!!

We will be much cooler on Friday with highs back into the upper thirties. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Some more clouds move in on Saturday. We will warm back up to the mid forties in the afternoon along with more mostly cloudy skies.

Rain will enter the region to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy along with highs reaching back into the lower fifties.

More showers will be with us to start the new work week on Monday. Highs will increase to the mid fifties.

Have a Great Tuesday!!

