Y Bridge Arts Festival is Returning

ZANESVILLE, OH – The beloved Y Bridge Arts Festival will be returning in August.



The annual Arts Festival is coming back to Downtown Zanesville. The festival was traditionally held at Zane’s Landing, but this year it will be focused around Secrest and 3rd street to highlight local businesses in the Downtown.

“I’m really looking forward to this year because I really feel like the festival is going to be put to better use in terms of highlighting regional artists, local artists and highlighting downtown Zanesville.” The Secretary of ArtCOZ and the Cochair of the Y Bridge Festival, Ron Cole said.



The festival will be taking place August 4th starting at 2pm, and August 5th starting at 11am. If you’re an artist and would like to get involved, go to artcoz.org and fill out an application. There will be musical entertainment as the Wayfarers open for The Grooveband on Friday, and the Fat Dog band plays on Saturday.

“We are looking for local performers. If you’re a singer, a dancer, you write poetry, we have someone who is booking for that. It’s LeAnne Bader Mock, and if you go to our website, Artist Colony of Zanesville (artcoz.org), her email’s there, so you can contact LeAnne if you’re interested in performing at one of our community corners at our festival. ” Erin Cole, the President of ArtCOZ stated.

For more information check out their website below.

Artist Colony of Zanesville (artcoz.org)

Home | Y-Bridge Arts Festival (ybridgeartsfestival.com)