Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Homer-Center 55, Claysburg-Kimmel 49

Malvern Phelps 86, Academy of the New Church 67

Class 3A District III=

Quarterfinal=

Delone 59, York Catholic 55

Oley Valley 67, Brandywine Heights 53

Class 4A District III=

First Round=

Kennard-Dale 57, ELCO 50

Middletown 47, Schuylkill Valley 45

Class 5A District III=

First Round=

Exeter 72, Shippensburg 47

Hershey 57, Susquehannock 30

Mechanicsburg 52, Greencastle Antrim 44

Milton Hershey 75, Red Land 48

Muhlenberg 46, West York 39

Warwick 62, Donegal 38

WPIAL Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Lincoln High School 65, Deer Lakes 47

Mohawk 66, Derry 56

Neshannock 56, Keystone Oaks 43

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Beaver Falls 67

Seton-LaSalle 59, Washington 57

Shady Side Academy 43, Brownsville 35

Steel Valley 87, McGuffey 44

Yough 46, Burrell 26

WPIAL Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Belle Vernon 81, Quaker Valley 55

Hampton 65, Blackhawk 50

Highlands 71, Elizabeth Forward 34

Laurel Highlands 69, Freeport 45

Lincoln Park Charter 86, West Mifflin 62

Pittsburgh North Catholic 53, Montour 41

South Allegheny 59, Beaver Area 57

Uniontown 69, Avonworth 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/