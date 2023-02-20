AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:43 a.m. EST

Tatum scores All-Star record 55, Team Giannis wins 184-175

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show, and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius. Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points, and Team Giannis ended LeBron James’ hold on All-Star captain supremacy by beating Team LeBron 184-175 in the NBA’s annual showcase exhibition game Game on Sunday night. Tatum had 27 of his points in the third quarter, another All-Star Game record for any period. He was the first pick by Antetokounmpo in the starters’ portion of the All-Star draft, and in the end, that pick proved to absolutely be the right one.

AP source: Antetokounmpo going to New York for wrist exam

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo is scheduled to be in New York on Monday to undergo testing and get further evaluation on his injured right wrist, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because neither the Bucks nor Antetokounmpo released the plans publicly. Antetokounmpo injured his wrist Thursday in Chicago after attempting to block a shot. Antetokounmpo exited after only nine minutes and did not return. He had X-rays and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at the time they came back clean.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.” The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — 12 laps beyond the scheduled distance. Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing was the third of his career. His only other victories came in 2017 — at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona. His race team is partially owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty.

Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Rahm is back to No. 1 in the world and looking very much the part. He won the Genesis Invitational with a 69 in the final round at Riviera. That gives him a two-shot victory over Max Homa and a trophy presented by tournament host Tiger Woods. Woods played his first 72-hole tournament since the Masters last April. He shot 73 and tied for 45th. Rahm now has three wins in five starts this year on the PGA Tour. He has five wins in his last nine tournaments worldwide. He has made $9.4 million the last two months.

Love picks Miami; AP source says Heat also to sign Zeller

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kevin Love says has chosen to sign with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the season once he clears waivers. And a person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Heat also are finalizing plans to add another big man in free agent center Cody Zeller. That deal is expected to be completed before the team gathers in Miami to begin practice following the All-Star break. That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Zeller contract has not been signed.

Yankees INF LeMahieu feels great after injury-marred season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is feeling great as the former batting champion looks to put an injured-marred 2022 behind him. LeMahieu was limited to 125 regular-season games and sat out the postseason because of a right toe injury. He has been working out at the Yankees’ minor league complex since December. LeMahieu said missing the playoffs, where the Yankees were swept in a four-game AL Championship Series by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros, was the worst feeling. The Yankees hold their first full-squad workout on Monday.

Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews says he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness. Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome. He has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

Guardians’ Francona feeling good after recent health issues

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is feeling much better these days. He has a rod in his left foot that bothers him when he wears his beloved flip-flops, but that’s a breeze compared with what he experienced in the past. The 63-year-old Francona says he has the same perspective that he did before the health issues, but he is thankful that he isn’t limping as much as before. Francona, a two-time World Series winner with Boston, directed a young group of Guardians to the AL Central title in 2022.

No. 1 South Carolina survives 64-57 in overtime at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored five of her 24 points in overtime to help No. 1 South Carolina remain unbeaten with a 64-57 victory over Mississippi. The defending national champion Gamecocks got one of their biggest scares of the season before winning their 33rd straight game. The Rebels never trailed by more than six points in regulation and flirted with their first win over a No. 1 team in 46 years. Aliyah Boston added 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina. Angel Baker led Ole Miss with 17 points.

Neymar leaves field injured in PSG’s match against Lille

PARIS (AP) — PSG forward Neymar was forced off the field on a stretcher after twisting his right ankle in a league match against Lille. Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG’s second goal before the interval. PSG led 2-1 when Neymar got injured following contact with Lille’s Benjamin Andre. Neymar damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar. PSG coach Christophe Galtier said Neymar is undergoing tests “to know the extent” of the injury.