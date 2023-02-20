7 Day Forecast

Updated on Monday February 20, 2023 Morning:

Today: PM Isolated Showers. Mostly Cloudy. High 52°

Tonight: Isolated Showers. Above Average. Low 38°

Tuesday: Scattered Showers. Decreasing Clouds. Breezy. High 48°

DISCUSSION:           

Isolated showers will start to move into the region for the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy as highs reach into the lower fifties.

Some more isolated showers will be with us in the evening, and continue into the early morning. We will be cloudy again, with lows into the upper thirties.

More rain chances will be with us on Tuesday. Scattered showers will continue into the morning as breezy conditions move in as well. Then clouds start to dissipate in the afternoon back to mostly sunny. Highs will fall back into the upper forties.

Shower chances will continue into midweek on Wednesday. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy with highs back into the lower sixties.

A slight chance for a shower will be with us on Thursday, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. We will be very warm, with highs in the lower seventies!!

We will be much cooler on Friday with highs back into the upper thirties. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Some rain and snow chances will be move in on Saturday, before we dry up on Sunday to end the weekend.

Have a Great Monday!! 

