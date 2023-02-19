Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UC DAVIS 8½ UCSD at WEST VIRGINIA 4½ Oklahoma State at DUKE 19½ Louisville Howard 4½ at MORGAN STATE Hawaii 6½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD at ALABAMA STATE 3½ Bethune-Cookman at TEXAS SOUTHERN 4½ UAPB at ILLINOIS 14½ Minnesota at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 11½ Mississippi Valley State at TCU 1½ Kansas at ALABAMA A&M 8½ Florida A&M UC Riverside 6½ at CSU NORTHRIDGE at UCSB 5½ CSU Fullerton UC Irvine 9½ at CAL POLY FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -310 Ottawa +245 at FLORIDA -420 Anaheim +320 at CALGARY -235 Philadelphia +190 Seattle -160 at SAN JOSE +130 at PITTSBURGH -140 N.Y Islanders +116 at N.Y RANGERS -156 Winnipeg +130

