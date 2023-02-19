Shaver scores 19, Boise State knocks off UNLV 73-69

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had 19 points in Boise State’s 73-69 win against UNLV on Sunday night.

Shaver also added five rebounds and four steals for the Broncos (21-6, 11-3 Mountain West Conference). Max Rice scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Naje Smith shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Elijah Harkless led the way for the Rebels (16-11, 5-10) with 14 points and two steals. UNLV also got 14 points from Shane Nowell. In addition, Jordan McCabe had nine points and two steals.

Boise State went into halftime ahead of UNLV 38-32. Rice scored 12 points in the half. Shaver led Boise State with 12 points in the second half as his team was outscored by two points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

NEXT UP

Boise State next plays Wednesday against New Mexico at home, and UNLV will host Air Force on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.