New Concord Ranked In A Washington Post Survey

Zanesville, OH-

New Concord, which is home to Muskingum University, was just ranked the 24th most “collegiest” town in the United States.

This comes from a nationwide survey by the Washington Post that determines urban areas with the largest share of college students.

“It feels amazing! In some ways, I can say I wouldn’t be surprised at all, but in other ways, for us to be the 24th collegiest town in the entire United States is pretty much a surprise and a very nice surprise,” New Concord’s mayor, Jennifer Lyle, stated.

According to Post staff writer Andrew Van Dam, “The classic college town is built around the school at its heart.” Lyle told us about the connection between the school and the village.

“It’s a very good relationship, we have been partners for many years. The college and the townspeople who founded New Concord founded the college a few years later. Both institutions have grown together over the years and in my opinion, we’re very interrelated and I think that’s a really wonderful thing.”

