Medvedev edges Sinner in Rotterdam for 16th title

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev rallied past Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday to win his 16th title.

Medvedev prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the indoor hard-court final against the Italian, who was looking for back-to-back titles following his victory at Montpellier, France.

Medvedev converted five of 12 break points and limited his unforced errors to 17, compared to Sinner’s 30.

The 27-year-old Russian improved his record against Sinner to 6-0.

Medvedev will return to the top 10 next week, moving up to the No. 9 spot in the ATP rankings.

