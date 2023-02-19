Langer wins 45th Champions title to tie Irwin’s victory mark

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer matched Hale Irwin’s PGA Tour Champions victory record of 45 on Sunday, winning the Chubb Classic for the fifth time.

The 65-year-old Langer matched his age with a closing 7-under 65 for a three-stroke victory over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.

Langer finished at 17-under 199 on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course. At 65 years, 5 months, 23 days, the German star extended his record as the oldest winner. He holds the top three spots on the list.

Langer also won Chubb titles in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2022.

Stricker shot a 66, and Harrington closed with a 65.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports