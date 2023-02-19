Davis leads Detroit Mercy with 31, trails Maravich by 124

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis continued his pursuit of Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring record, scoring 31 points to lead Detroit Mercy over IUPUI 81-68 on Sunday.

Davis has 3,543 career points, 124 points behind Maravich’s record of 3,667. The Titans have two regular-season games remaining before the Horizon League Tournament.

Davis made only seven field goals in 22 attempts — going 4-for-12 from 3-point distance — and added 13 free throws in 14 attempts.

Davis added to his NCAA records for most career 3-pointers (now 569), most consecutive games in double figures (140) and most games in double figures overall (140).

Davis also had five assists and six steals for the Titans (13-16, 9-9 Horizon League). A.J. Oliver II added 12 points and eight rebounds. Gerald Liddell also scored 12 points.

The Jaguars (4-25, 1-17) were led in scoring by Vincent Brady II, who finished with 13 points and three steals. IUPUI also got 11 points from John Egbuta and 10 points from Chris Osten.

Detroit Mercy hosts Northern Kentucky on Thursday and Wright State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.