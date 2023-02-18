Western Carolina secures 71-68 win against Mercer

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tre Jackson had 18 points in Western Carolina’s 71-68 win against Mercer on Saturday.

Jackson shot 5 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Catamounts (16-13, 9-7 Southern Conference). Vonterius Woolbright scored 16 points while shooting 3 of 9 from the field and 10 for 11 from the line, and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Tyzhaun Claude shot 4 of 14 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Bears (12-17, 5-11) were led in scoring by Jah Quinones, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Jalyn McCreary added 18 points, three steals and two blocks for Mercer. Kamar Robertson also had 11 points.

Russell Jones scored seven points in the first half and Western Carolina went into halftime trailing 33-31. Western Carolina pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run broke a 48-48 tie and gave them the lead at 55-48 with 9:05 remaining in the half. Jackson scored 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Western Carolina visits UNC Greensboro and Mercer visits Furman.

___

