Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 75, Homeschool Resource Center 60
McGivney Catholic High School 66, SIUE Charter 44
Mt. Carmel 61, OPH 42
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 1A=
(Chicago ) Wolcott 65, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 36
Abingdon 58, Monmouth United 45
Altamont 84, Mulberry Grove 28
Annawan 50, AlWood-Cambridge 28
Arcola 50, Georgetown La Salette 41
Argenta-Oreana 59, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48
Ashton-Franklin Center 72, Indian Creek 56
Augusta Southeastern 47, West Prairie 31
Bloomington Christian 81, Kankakee Grace Christian 28
Bluford Webber 62, Woodlawn 53
Bowen 54, Excel Academy of South Shore 37
Bunker Hill 63, Carrollton 56
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 67, Greenview 27
Cairo 81, Century 52
Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 60, Metro-East Lutheran 56
Carlyle 62, Edinburg (Coop) BK 30
Casey-Westfield 67, Moweaqua Central A&M 35
Catlin (Salt Fork) 79, Urbana University 31
Centralia Christ Our Rock 68, Red Hill 31
Champaign Judah Christian 71, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42
Champaign St. Thomas More 52, Fisher 33
Chicago (Austin) 75, Acero — Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 15
Chicago CICS-Ellison 99, Hirsch 46
Chicago Marshall 98, Spry Community 22
Cisne 61, Farina South Central 59
Cobden 60, Shawnee 40
Crab Orchard 86, Carrier Mills 43
Dakota 58, Amboy 39
Danville Schlarman 36, Armstrong 31
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 70, DeLand-Weldon 19
Decatur St. Teresa 77, Blue Ridge 35
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 51, Schaumburg Christian 22
Delavan 57, Havana 39
Durand 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 45
Dwight 73, Gardner-South Wilmington 56
Earlville 63, LaMoille 41
East Dubuque 45, Morrison 39
Effingham St. Anthony 74, Sandoval 40
Elgin Academy 66, Westminster Christian 34
Elmwood 41, Biggsville West Central 37
Evanston (Beacon Academy) 77, Waldorf 51
Flanagan-Cornell 66, Normal Calvary 55
Fulton 62, Forreston 49
Galena 60, River Ridge 43
Gallatin County 51, Hardin County 38
Goreville 89, Tamms (Egyptian) 32
Grant Park 70, Cissna Park 49
Greenfield-Northwestern 37, Franklin 32
Griggsville-Perry 51, Barry (Western) 29
Harvest Christian Academy 90, MCC 31
Heyworth 81, Mt. Pulaski 47
Illini Bluffs 59, Spoon River Valley 28
Illini Central 51, Lewistown 45
Jacksonville Routt 84, Jacksonville ISD 22
Lanark Eastland 52, Milledgeville 41
LeRoy 63, Colfax Ridgeview 57
Lena-Winslow 55, Pearl City 43
Lexington 90, Cullom Tri-Point 30
Macon Meridian 48, Cumberland 40
Madison 113, Mount Olive 29
Manley 120, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 16
Marissa/Coulterville 56, Zeigler-Royalton 34
Maryville Christian 56, Valmeyer 46
Mendon Unity 62, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 36
Milford 67, Roanoke-Benson 40
Mooseheart 59, Lombard (CPSA) 47
Mounds Meridian 70, Dongola 27
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Hartsburg-Emden 36
Neoga 57, Martinsville 46
New Athens 40, Christopher 32
New Berlin 57, Pleasant Hill 19
Newark 60, Henry 31
Nokomis 67, Ramsey 29
Norris City (NCOE) 69, Joppa-Maple Grove 38
North Clay 63, Dieterich 52
North Shore Country Day 61, Yeshiva 31
Okaw Valley 70, Heritage 45
Okawville 59, Trico 50
Payson Seymour 54, Liberty 41
Pecatonica 88, Leland 24
Peoria Christian 84, Lowpoint-Washburn 48
Peoria Heights (Quest) 59, Peoria Quest 48
Pope County 73, Galatia 54
Princeville 52, Brimfield 49
Providence-St. Mel 64, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 52
Putnam County 61, Unity Christian 32
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) def. Galva, forfeit
Rockford Christian Life 62, Alden-Hebron 41
Scales Mound 78, Orangeville 32
Serena 68, Morgan Park Academy 29
Sesser-Valier 55, Grayville 46
Somonauk 53, Polo 42
Springfield Calvary 71, Springfield Lutheran 49
St Elmo-Brownstown 64, Patoka 29
St. Anne 76, Illinois Lutheran 37
St. Bede 61, Woodland 51
Steeleville 56, Thompsonville 36
Sterling Newman 50, Freeport (Aquin) 33
Tilden 56, Horizon Science-Southwest 46
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 59, North Greene 30
Tuscola 79, Shiloh 14
Villa Grove/Heritage 48, Chrisman 45
Walther Christian Academy 60, Christian Heritage 53
Waltonville 65, Edwards County 64
Warren 41, Stockton 37
Waterloo Gibault 87, Lebanon 27
Watseka (coop) 47, Donovan 43
Wayne City 63, Elverado 29
Winchester (West Central) 75, Pawnee 45
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 44
Yorkville Christian 75, Fenger 48
Class 2A=
Auburn 64, Beardstown 49
BHRA 59, Westville 36
Breese Mater Dei 64, Du Quoin 37
Carmi White County 60, Anna-Jonesboro 40
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 79, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 63
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 42, Chicago Phoenix Academy 38
Chicago (Ogden International) 71, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 47
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 125, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 30
Chicago Academy 54, Chicago Sullivan 18
Chicago CICS-Longwood def. Chicago ( SSICP), forfeit
Chicago Christian 60, Chicago (Carver Military) 48
Chicago King 74, DuSable 23
Clemente 82, Chicago (Golder) 77
Clifton Central 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48
Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 57, Rickover Naval 47
El Paso-Gridley 57, Fieldcrest 49
Eldorado 65, Harrisburg 47
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59, Chicago (Intrinsic) 33
Erie-Prophetstown 57, Orion 46
Fairfield 59, Marshall 57
Farragut 64, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 33
Fithian Oakwood 75, Hoopeston 68
Flora 62, ALAH 40
Freeburg 71, Chester 48
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 50, Aurora Central Catholic 39
Hall 67, Bureau Valley 54
Hillsboro 70, Gillespie 69
Illini West (Carthage) 47, Pittsfield 45
Johnsburg 50, Richmond-Burton 44
Johnston City 49, Hamilton County 34
Julian 52, Southland 41
Kankakee (McNamara) 63, Wilmington 54
Kewanee 49, Illinois Valley Central 38
Knoxville 61, Rock Island Alleman 39
Leo 57, Chicago (Butler) 30
Litchfield 69, Vandalia 59
Manteno 60, Momence 58
Maroa-Forsyth 66, Buffalo Tri-City 38
Monmouth-Roseville 55, Canton 41
Monticello 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33
Montini 46, Westmont 43
Murphysboro 51, West Frankfort 34
North-Mac 54, Athens 46
Orr 64, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 48
Pana 53, Carlinville 42
Peotone 57, Herscher 45
Raby 73, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 71
Red Bud 55, Sparta 52
Reed-Custer 70, Coal City 61
Riverdale 85, West Carroll 59
Riverton 42, Warrensburg-Latham 32
Robinson 61, Sullivan 27
Rock Falls 70, Mendota 52
Roxana 45, East Alton-Wood River 44
Salem 57, Staunton 41
Sandwich 82, Marengo 53
Shelbyville 69, Paris 43
Tremont 90, Midwest Central 62
Trenton Wesclin 71, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48
Tri-Valley 52, Stanford Olympia 38
Warsaw West Hancock 89, Rushville-Industry 42
Williamsville 69, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 33
Winnebago 56, Oregon 29
Woodstock Marian 62, North Boone 57
Class 3A=
Amundsen 59, Mather 47
Belvidere 73, Harvard 50
Bethalto Civic Memorial def. Cahokia, forfeit
Bloomington 66, Urbana 51
Crete-Monee 60, Chicago Washington 21
Crystal Lake Central 64, Woodstock 44
Danville 58, Rantoul 44
Eisenhower 49, Mattoon 39
Galesburg 62, Geneseo 20
Marion 69, Effingham 61
Morris 71, Rochelle 61
Peoria Notre Dame 69, Bartonville (Limestone) 28
Plano 49, Aurora Math-Science 31
Senn 76, North Chicago 49
Springfield 58, Rochester 48
Thornridge 98, Chicago Vocational 44
Class 4A=
Argo 85, Juarez 43
Blue Island Eisenhower 70, Hubbard 30
Elk Grove 76, Maine West 60
Glenbard East 65, West Chicago 44
Joliet Central 78, Plainfield Central 46
Machesney Park Harlem 76, Hononegah 56
Proviso West 94, Kelly 15
Shepard 63, Reavis 57, OT
Streamwood 46, Elgin 45
Zion Benton 88, Round Lake 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/