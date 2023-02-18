Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 75, Homeschool Resource Center 60

McGivney Catholic High School 66, SIUE Charter 44

Mt. Carmel 61, OPH 42

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 1A=

(Chicago ) Wolcott 65, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 36

Abingdon 58, Monmouth United 45

Altamont 84, Mulberry Grove 28

Annawan 50, AlWood-Cambridge 28

Arcola 50, Georgetown La Salette 41

Argenta-Oreana 59, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48

Ashton-Franklin Center 72, Indian Creek 56

Augusta Southeastern 47, West Prairie 31

Bloomington Christian 81, Kankakee Grace Christian 28

Bluford Webber 62, Woodlawn 53

Bowen 54, Excel Academy of South Shore 37

Bunker Hill 63, Carrollton 56

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 67, Greenview 27

Cairo 81, Century 52

Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 60, Metro-East Lutheran 56

Carlyle 62, Edinburg (Coop) BK 30

Casey-Westfield 67, Moweaqua Central A&M 35

Catlin (Salt Fork) 79, Urbana University 31

Centralia Christ Our Rock 68, Red Hill 31

Champaign Judah Christian 71, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42

Champaign St. Thomas More 52, Fisher 33

Chicago (Austin) 75, Acero — Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 15

Chicago CICS-Ellison 99, Hirsch 46

Chicago Marshall 98, Spry Community 22

Cisne 61, Farina South Central 59

Cobden 60, Shawnee 40

Crab Orchard 86, Carrier Mills 43

Dakota 58, Amboy 39

Danville Schlarman 36, Armstrong 31

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 70, DeLand-Weldon 19

Decatur St. Teresa 77, Blue Ridge 35

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 51, Schaumburg Christian 22

Delavan 57, Havana 39

Durand 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 45

Dwight 73, Gardner-South Wilmington 56

Earlville 63, LaMoille 41

East Dubuque 45, Morrison 39

Effingham St. Anthony 74, Sandoval 40

Elgin Academy 66, Westminster Christian 34

Elmwood 41, Biggsville West Central 37

Evanston (Beacon Academy) 77, Waldorf 51

Flanagan-Cornell 66, Normal Calvary 55

Fulton 62, Forreston 49

Galena 60, River Ridge 43

Gallatin County 51, Hardin County 38

Goreville 89, Tamms (Egyptian) 32

Grant Park 70, Cissna Park 49

Greenfield-Northwestern 37, Franklin 32

Griggsville-Perry 51, Barry (Western) 29

Harvest Christian Academy 90, MCC 31

Heyworth 81, Mt. Pulaski 47

Illini Bluffs 59, Spoon River Valley 28

Illini Central 51, Lewistown 45

Jacksonville Routt 84, Jacksonville ISD 22

Lanark Eastland 52, Milledgeville 41

LeRoy 63, Colfax Ridgeview 57

Lena-Winslow 55, Pearl City 43

Lexington 90, Cullom Tri-Point 30

Macon Meridian 48, Cumberland 40

Madison 113, Mount Olive 29

Manley 120, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 16

Marissa/Coulterville 56, Zeigler-Royalton 34

Maryville Christian 56, Valmeyer 46

Mendon Unity 62, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 36

Milford 67, Roanoke-Benson 40

Mooseheart 59, Lombard (CPSA) 47

Mounds Meridian 70, Dongola 27

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Hartsburg-Emden 36

Neoga 57, Martinsville 46

New Athens 40, Christopher 32

New Berlin 57, Pleasant Hill 19

Newark 60, Henry 31

Nokomis 67, Ramsey 29

Norris City (NCOE) 69, Joppa-Maple Grove 38

North Clay 63, Dieterich 52

North Shore Country Day 61, Yeshiva 31

Okaw Valley 70, Heritage 45

Okawville 59, Trico 50

Payson Seymour 54, Liberty 41

Pecatonica 88, Leland 24

Peoria Christian 84, Lowpoint-Washburn 48

Peoria Heights (Quest) 59, Peoria Quest 48

Pope County 73, Galatia 54

Princeville 52, Brimfield 49

Providence-St. Mel 64, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 52

Putnam County 61, Unity Christian 32

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) def. Galva, forfeit

Rockford Christian Life 62, Alden-Hebron 41

Scales Mound 78, Orangeville 32

Serena 68, Morgan Park Academy 29

Sesser-Valier 55, Grayville 46

Somonauk 53, Polo 42

Springfield Calvary 71, Springfield Lutheran 49

St Elmo-Brownstown 64, Patoka 29

St. Anne 76, Illinois Lutheran 37

St. Bede 61, Woodland 51

Steeleville 56, Thompsonville 36

Sterling Newman 50, Freeport (Aquin) 33

Tilden 56, Horizon Science-Southwest 46

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 59, North Greene 30

Tuscola 79, Shiloh 14

Villa Grove/Heritage 48, Chrisman 45

Walther Christian Academy 60, Christian Heritage 53

Waltonville 65, Edwards County 64

Warren 41, Stockton 37

Waterloo Gibault 87, Lebanon 27

Watseka (coop) 47, Donovan 43

Wayne City 63, Elverado 29

Winchester (West Central) 75, Pawnee 45

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 44

Yorkville Christian 75, Fenger 48

Class 2A=

Auburn 64, Beardstown 49

BHRA 59, Westville 36

Breese Mater Dei 64, Du Quoin 37

Carmi White County 60, Anna-Jonesboro 40

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 79, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 63

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 42, Chicago Phoenix Academy 38

Chicago (Ogden International) 71, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 47

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 125, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 30

Chicago Academy 54, Chicago Sullivan 18

Chicago CICS-Longwood def. Chicago ( SSICP), forfeit

Chicago Christian 60, Chicago (Carver Military) 48

Chicago King 74, DuSable 23

Clemente 82, Chicago (Golder) 77

Clifton Central 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48

Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 57, Rickover Naval 47

El Paso-Gridley 57, Fieldcrest 49

Eldorado 65, Harrisburg 47

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59, Chicago (Intrinsic) 33

Erie-Prophetstown 57, Orion 46

Fairfield 59, Marshall 57

Farragut 64, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 33

Fithian Oakwood 75, Hoopeston 68

Flora 62, ALAH 40

Freeburg 71, Chester 48

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 50, Aurora Central Catholic 39

Hall 67, Bureau Valley 54

Hillsboro 70, Gillespie 69

Illini West (Carthage) 47, Pittsfield 45

Johnsburg 50, Richmond-Burton 44

Johnston City 49, Hamilton County 34

Julian 52, Southland 41

Kankakee (McNamara) 63, Wilmington 54

Kewanee 49, Illinois Valley Central 38

Knoxville 61, Rock Island Alleman 39

Leo 57, Chicago (Butler) 30

Litchfield 69, Vandalia 59

Manteno 60, Momence 58

Maroa-Forsyth 66, Buffalo Tri-City 38

Monmouth-Roseville 55, Canton 41

Monticello 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33

Montini 46, Westmont 43

Murphysboro 51, West Frankfort 34

North-Mac 54, Athens 46

Orr 64, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 48

Pana 53, Carlinville 42

Peotone 57, Herscher 45

Raby 73, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 71

Red Bud 55, Sparta 52

Reed-Custer 70, Coal City 61

Riverdale 85, West Carroll 59

Riverton 42, Warrensburg-Latham 32

Robinson 61, Sullivan 27

Rock Falls 70, Mendota 52

Roxana 45, East Alton-Wood River 44

Salem 57, Staunton 41

Sandwich 82, Marengo 53

Shelbyville 69, Paris 43

Tremont 90, Midwest Central 62

Trenton Wesclin 71, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48

Tri-Valley 52, Stanford Olympia 38

Warsaw West Hancock 89, Rushville-Industry 42

Williamsville 69, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 33

Winnebago 56, Oregon 29

Woodstock Marian 62, North Boone 57

Class 3A=

Amundsen 59, Mather 47

Belvidere 73, Harvard 50

Bethalto Civic Memorial def. Cahokia, forfeit

Bloomington 66, Urbana 51

Crete-Monee 60, Chicago Washington 21

Crystal Lake Central 64, Woodstock 44

Danville 58, Rantoul 44

Eisenhower 49, Mattoon 39

Galesburg 62, Geneseo 20

Marion 69, Effingham 61

Morris 71, Rochelle 61

Peoria Notre Dame 69, Bartonville (Limestone) 28

Plano 49, Aurora Math-Science 31

Senn 76, North Chicago 49

Springfield 58, Rochester 48

Thornridge 98, Chicago Vocational 44

Class 4A=

Argo 85, Juarez 43

Blue Island Eisenhower 70, Hubbard 30

Elk Grove 76, Maine West 60

Glenbard East 65, West Chicago 44

Joliet Central 78, Plainfield Central 46

Machesney Park Harlem 76, Hononegah 56

Proviso West 94, Kelly 15

Shepard 63, Reavis 57, OT

Streamwood 46, Elgin 45

Zion Benton 88, Round Lake 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press