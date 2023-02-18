Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 75, Homeschool Resource Center 60

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 4A=

Glenbard East 65, West Chicago 44

Zion Benton 88, Round Lake 46

Class 3A=

Amundsen 59, Mather 47

Crete-Monee 60, Chicago Washington 21

Danville 58, Rantoul 44

Galesburg 62, Geneseo 20

Senn 76, North Chicago 49

Springfield 58, Rochester 48

Thornridge 98, Chicago Vocational 44

Class 2A=

Auburn 64, Beardstown 49

Breese Mater Dei 64, Du Quoin 37

Carmi White County 60, Anna-Jonesboro 40

Clifton Central 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48

Erie-Prophetstown 57, Orion 46

Farragut 64, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 33

Flora 62, ALAH 40

Freeburg 71, Chester 48

Hall 67, Bureau Valley 54

Hillsboro 70, Gillespie 69

Illini West (Carthage) 47, Pittsfield 45

Julian 52, Southland 41

Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Wilmington 54

Kewanee 49, Illinois Valley Central 38

Leo 57, Chicago (Butler) 30

Litchfield 69, Vandalia 59

Manteno 60, Momence 58

Monticello 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33

Murphysboro 51, West Frankfort 34

Pana 53, Carlinville 42

Peotone 57, Herscher 45

Red Bud 55, Sparta 52

Robinson 61, Sullivan 27

Shelbyville 69, Paris 43

Tremont 90, Midwest Central 62

Williamsville 69, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 33

Woodstock Marian 62, North Boone 57

Class 1A=

(Chicago ) Wolcott 65, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 36

Argenta-Oreana 59, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48

Bowen 54, Excel Academy of South Shore 37

Carlyle 62, Edinburg (Coop) BK 30

Chicago CICS-Ellison 99, Hirsch 46

Decatur St. Teresa 77, Blue Ridge 35

Delavan 57, Havana 39

Durand 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 45

East Dubuque 45, Morrison 39

Elgin Academy 66, Westminster Christian 34

Fulton 62, Forreston 49

Goreville 89, Tamms (Egyptian) 32

Grant Park 70, Cissna Park 49

Griggsville-Perry 51, Barry (Western) 29

Heyworth 81, Mt. Pulaski 47

Illini Central 51, Lewistown 45

LeRoy 63, Colfax Ridgeview 57

Lena-Winslow 55, Pearl City 43

Macon Meridian 48, Cumberland 40

Mooseheart 59, Lombard (CPSA) 47

Mounds Meridian 70, Dongola 27

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Hartsburg-Emden 36

New Athens 40, Christopher 32

Newark 60, Henry 31

Payson Seymour 54, Liberty 41

Peoria Christian 84, Lowpoint-Washburn 48

Rockford Christian Life 62, Alden-Hebron 41

St. Anne 76, Illinois Lutheran 37

St. Bede 61, Woodland 51

Steeleville 56, Thompsonville 36

Tuscola 79, Shiloh 14

Walther Christian Academy 60, Christian Heritage 53

Wayne City 63, Elverado 29

Winchester (West Central) 75, Pawnee 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

