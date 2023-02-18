Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 75, Homeschool Resource Center 60
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 4A=
Glenbard East 65, West Chicago 44
Zion Benton 88, Round Lake 46
Class 3A=
Amundsen 59, Mather 47
Crete-Monee 60, Chicago Washington 21
Danville 58, Rantoul 44
Galesburg 62, Geneseo 20
Senn 76, North Chicago 49
Springfield 58, Rochester 48
Thornridge 98, Chicago Vocational 44
Class 2A=
Auburn 64, Beardstown 49
Breese Mater Dei 64, Du Quoin 37
Carmi White County 60, Anna-Jonesboro 40
Clifton Central 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48
Erie-Prophetstown 57, Orion 46
Farragut 64, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 33
Flora 62, ALAH 40
Freeburg 71, Chester 48
Hall 67, Bureau Valley 54
Hillsboro 70, Gillespie 69
Illini West (Carthage) 47, Pittsfield 45
Julian 52, Southland 41
Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Wilmington 54
Kewanee 49, Illinois Valley Central 38
Leo 57, Chicago (Butler) 30
Litchfield 69, Vandalia 59
Manteno 60, Momence 58
Monticello 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33
Murphysboro 51, West Frankfort 34
Pana 53, Carlinville 42
Peotone 57, Herscher 45
Red Bud 55, Sparta 52
Robinson 61, Sullivan 27
Shelbyville 69, Paris 43
Tremont 90, Midwest Central 62
Williamsville 69, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 33
Woodstock Marian 62, North Boone 57
Class 1A=
(Chicago ) Wolcott 65, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 36
Argenta-Oreana 59, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48
Bowen 54, Excel Academy of South Shore 37
Carlyle 62, Edinburg (Coop) BK 30
Chicago CICS-Ellison 99, Hirsch 46
Decatur St. Teresa 77, Blue Ridge 35
Delavan 57, Havana 39
Durand 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 45
East Dubuque 45, Morrison 39
Elgin Academy 66, Westminster Christian 34
Fulton 62, Forreston 49
Goreville 89, Tamms (Egyptian) 32
Grant Park 70, Cissna Park 49
Griggsville-Perry 51, Barry (Western) 29
Heyworth 81, Mt. Pulaski 47
Illini Central 51, Lewistown 45
LeRoy 63, Colfax Ridgeview 57
Lena-Winslow 55, Pearl City 43
Macon Meridian 48, Cumberland 40
Mooseheart 59, Lombard (CPSA) 47
Mounds Meridian 70, Dongola 27
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Hartsburg-Emden 36
New Athens 40, Christopher 32
Newark 60, Henry 31
Payson Seymour 54, Liberty 41
Peoria Christian 84, Lowpoint-Washburn 48
Rockford Christian Life 62, Alden-Hebron 41
St. Anne 76, Illinois Lutheran 37
St. Bede 61, Woodland 51
Steeleville 56, Thompsonville 36
Tuscola 79, Shiloh 14
Walther Christian Academy 60, Christian Heritage 53
Wayne City 63, Elverado 29
Winchester (West Central) 75, Pawnee 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/