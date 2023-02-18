Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey after Rakell’s 2-goal showing

New Jersey Devils (35-14-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-18-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -105, Devils -115; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Rickard Rakell scored two goals in the Penguins’ 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh is 27-18-9 overall with a 5-5-4 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins are 8-5-8 in one-goal games.

New Jersey is 35-14-5 overall and 10-5-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have a 16-5-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Devils won the previous matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 25 goals and 42 assists for the Penguins. Rakell has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 35 goals and 32 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Devils: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Mark Friedman: out (upper body), Tristan Jarry: out (upper-body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body).

Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Brendan Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Jack Hughes: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.