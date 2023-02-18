Nunge, No. 16 Xavier bounce back from 2 losses, beat DePaul

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier bounced back from a pair of narrow losses to beat DePaul 82-68 on Saturday.

Xavier fell earlier in the week by a combined three points to Butler and No. 11 Marquette.

The Musketeers (20-7, 12-4 Big East) reached the 20-win mark for the 34th time in school history, 32 of which have come since the 1982-83 season.

It was the 17th career double-double for Nunge, eighth this season. Adam Kunkel scored 16 points and tied a career-high with eight assists for Xavier.

Jerome Hunter had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Musketeers and Colby Jones scored 14 points for the Musketeers.

Umoja Gibson had 17 points and De’Sean Nelson 16 for DePaul (9-18, 3-13), which lost its eighth in a row.

Gibson scored 22 points in a win over Xavier last month.

Xavier went 8 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half. Kunkel made three straight 3s during a 14-3 run as the Musketeers built a 22-point halftime lead.

The Musketeers played their fifth game without second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Zach Freemantle, who is out with a foot injury but expected to return by the postseason.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: Nick Ongenda made his first start for the Blue Demons since undergoing wrist surgery in December and scored five points before fouling out with eight minutes left. The Blue Demons were without 6-10 forward Yor Anei, who injured his hamstring during Tuesday’s loss to St. John’s.

Xavier: The Musketeers have depth concerns at the moment. In addition to Freemantle being out, Desmond Claude has missed two games with a non-COVID related illness and Kam Craft injured his left knee in practice last week and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

UP NEXT

DePaul: Hosts Butler on Wednesday.

Xavier: Hosts Villanova on Tuesday.

