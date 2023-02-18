Mennenga lifts Davidson over St. Joe’s in final second 76-75

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 17 points and Sam Mennenga, who also scored 17, secured the victory with a free throw with one second remaining as Davidson defeated Saint Joseph’s 76-75 on Saturday.

Mennenga grabbed an offensive rebound with one second left and was fouled on the putback attempt. He made the first free throw to ice the win.

Loyer added three steals for the Wildcats (12-14, 5-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mennenga shot 5 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. Desmond Watson added 13 points.

The Hawks (13-14, 7-8) were led by Cameron Brown, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Erik Reynolds II added 16 points for Saint Joseph’s. Ejike Obinna also had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Mennenga scored 11 points in the first half and Davidson went into halftime trailing 39-36. Loyer scored 14 points in the second half. Davidson outscored Saint Joseph’s by four points over the final half.

___

