Heidbreder scores 22, Air Force knocks off Wyoming 75-69

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 22 points as Air Force beat Wyoming 75-69 on Friday.

Heidbreder shot 8 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Falcons (14-14, 5-10 Mountain West Conference). Rytis Petraitis added 18 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 11 for 12 from the line, and they also had 10 rebounds. Carter Murphy recorded 16 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Hunter Maldonado led the way for the Cowboys (8-18, 3-11) with 22 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Jeremiah Oden added 19 points and two blocks for Wyoming. In addition, Xavier Dusell had 10 points.

Air Force went into halftime ahead of Wyoming 37-35. Heidbreder put up 13 points in the half. Air Force outscored Wyoming by four points in the second half. Heidbreder led the way with nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Air Force hosts Fresno State while Wyoming hosts Utah State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.