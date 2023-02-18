Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian 68, Joppa-Maple Grove 41

AlWood-Cambridge 54, Biggsville West Central 37

Antioch 66, Woodstock North 47

Ashton-Franklin Center 49, Forreston 44

Aurora Christian 34, Newark 28

Belleville West 57, Edwardsville 45

Brownstown-St Elmo 54, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 46

Burlington Central 60, Huntley 47

Carmi White County 54, Fairfield 33

Carrier Mills 51, Galatia 46

Cary-Grove 42, Dundee-Crown 39

Chicago Ag Science 68, Morgan Park 65

Chicago Mt. Carmel 72, Urbana University 34

Collinsville 83, Alton 55

Crete-Monee 60, St. Francis de Sales 57

Crystal Lake South 57, McHenry 47

East St. Louis 59, Belleville East 45

Effingham St. Anthony 66, Casey-Westfield 50

Fithian Oakwood 69, Watseka (coop) 45

Gilman Iroquois West 60, Clifton Central 39

Granite City 42, Breese Mater Dei 39

Harlan 61, Chicago (Comer) 59

Kennedy 71, Hancock 39

Knoxville 64, Galva 41

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 58, L.F. Academy 40

Lake Forest 51, Evanston Township 39

Lincoln Way Central 64, Thornridge 57

Lisle (Benet Academy) 47, DePaul College Prep 43

Lyons 51, Lake Park 44

Mascoutah 51, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39

Mounds Meridian 75, Shawnee 42

Normal Community 59, Normal West 47

Norris City (NCOE) 58, Thompsonville 39

Northside Prep 46, Bowen 45

Palatine 50, Highland Park 22

Quincy Notre Dame 69, Keokuk, Iowa 63

Ramsey 72, Mulberry Grove 63

Rockford Lutheran 69, Normal University 59

Springfield Calvary 79, Pawnee 34

St. Charles East 59, Glenbard West 55

St. Edward 61, Lisle 40

St. Patrick 68, Chicago (Jones) 52

St. Rita 73, St. Ignatius 48

Tremont 64, Colfax Ridgeview 35

Wauconda 73, Grant 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

