BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agape Christian 68, Joppa-Maple Grove 41
AlWood-Cambridge 54, Biggsville West Central 37
Antioch 66, Woodstock North 47
Ashton-Franklin Center 49, Forreston 44
Aurora Christian 34, Newark 28
Belleville West 57, Edwardsville 45
Brownstown-St Elmo 54, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 46
Burlington Central 60, Huntley 47
Carmi White County 54, Fairfield 33
Carrier Mills 51, Galatia 46
Cary-Grove 42, Dundee-Crown 39
Chicago Ag Science 68, Morgan Park 65
Chicago Mt. Carmel 72, Urbana University 34
Collinsville 83, Alton 55
Crete-Monee 60, St. Francis de Sales 57
Crystal Lake South 57, McHenry 47
East St. Louis 59, Belleville East 45
Effingham St. Anthony 66, Casey-Westfield 50
Fithian Oakwood 69, Watseka (coop) 45
Gilman Iroquois West 60, Clifton Central 39
Granite City 42, Breese Mater Dei 39
Harlan 61, Chicago (Comer) 59
Kennedy 71, Hancock 39
Knoxville 64, Galva 41
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 58, L.F. Academy 40
Lake Forest 51, Evanston Township 39
Lincoln Way Central 64, Thornridge 57
Lisle (Benet Academy) 47, DePaul College Prep 43
Lyons 51, Lake Park 44
Mascoutah 51, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39
Mounds Meridian 75, Shawnee 42
Normal Community 59, Normal West 47
Norris City (NCOE) 58, Thompsonville 39
Northside Prep 46, Bowen 45
Palatine 50, Highland Park 22
Quincy Notre Dame 69, Keokuk, Iowa 63
Ramsey 72, Mulberry Grove 63
Rockford Lutheran 69, Normal University 59
Springfield Calvary 79, Pawnee 34
St. Charles East 59, Glenbard West 55
St. Edward 61, Lisle 40
St. Patrick 68, Chicago (Jones) 52
St. Rita 73, St. Ignatius 48
Tremont 64, Colfax Ridgeview 35
Wauconda 73, Grant 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/