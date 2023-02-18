Austin Peay tops North Florida 73-71 to halt 11-game slide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shon Robinson had 16 points to help Austin Peay hold off North Florida 73-71 on Saturday, snapping the Governors’ 11-game losing streak.

Austin Peay stole the ball in the final seconds and an attempt at a finishing fastbreak bucket ended with hard defense under the basket and a fight breaking out among players just after the buzzer sounded.

Austin Peay and North Florida both issued statements expressing disappointment with the postgame fracas and said they would work with the Atlantic Sun Conference on how to respond.

It was the final men’s basketball game to be played in the Dunn Center.

Robinson finished 7 of 8 from the floor for the Governors (9-20, 3-13 Atlantic Sun Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 15 points while sinking 7 of 9 shots. Guy Fauntleroy added 13 points and five steals.

The Ospreys (12-16, 7-9) were led by Carter Hendricksen with 21 points and six rebounds. Jose Placer and Jarius Hicklen added 14 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.