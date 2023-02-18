American Legion Post 29 Triggers Fun with Gun Bash

ZANESVILLE, OH – The American Legion Post 29 triggered some fun and excitement today with their Gun Bash event.



This is the very first Gun Bash the American Legion has hosted. With the purchase of a ticket, event members got food, drinks, raffles, and the chance to win some top name guns. This event was to help raise money for their charities.

The Commander of American Legion Post 29, Eddie Grimes explains what he enjoys most about being a part of the Gun Bash.

“Just being able to give money back to our community.” Grimes said.



The American Legion sold 200 tickets at the price of $50 each, and 50 sponsor tickets for $150 each. All the money went to their scholarship program, Habitat for Humanity, and Christ’s Table.

“It’s important to raise the money for our scholarships, for the young people coming through the American Legion and to help them with their education. And Habitat for Humanity, they’re starting to build homes for veterans. That’s another great thing. Then you got Christ’s Table which everybody helps out with the homeless and people needing food.” Grimes stated.



The American Legion is hoping to bring the Gun Bash back next year.