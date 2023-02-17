Zanesville Civic League Community Center Gets Ready for their 28th annual Taste of Color

ZANESVILLE, OH- During Black History Month, it’s important to remember African Americans who made history helping people in need whether from the injustice of race, gender or social class.

The Zanesville Civic League Community Center is continuing that mission through their 28th annual Taste of Color. It’s a fundraiser where people come together and explore the building, the gymnasium, see the history and art displayed, while also enjoying some good food made by Chef Steve. Executive Director of the Zanesville Civic League Community Center Lisa Rooks said that the proceeds from this event will go towards their programs that will help kids in need.

“The proceed go to our programs that we have here, we have karate, we have some basketball that goes on here, the open gym for the young people to come in and play, our tutoring program which starts at 3:00 in the afternoon till 5:30 pm serving Kindergarten through 5th Grade and the weight room that we have here, just keeping the facility open.”

Rooks also said that Taste of Color is important for the community because it brings people together.

“Coming together to have good food, to have a variety of food, to taste food, communications for some people that haven’t seen other people.”

The 28th annual Taste of Color will take place tomorrow February 18th at the Zanesville Civic League Community Center located at 928 Jackson Street. Adult meals are $10 and include baked chicken and several side dishes and a drink. Kids meals are $6 for 2 chicken strips, sides and a drink. Drive thru and inside pick up starts from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and delivery starts from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. If you want to place an order ahead you can give them a call at (740)-452-7401.