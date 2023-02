Weekend Time Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 18 NHL

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 1 Alabama vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.

No. 4 UCLA vs. California, 10:30 p.m.

No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 9 Baylor, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Texas vs. Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia vs. Notre Dame, Noon

No. 8 Arizona vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Kansas St. vs. No. 19 Iowa St., 2 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Indiana vs. Illinois, Noon

No. 15 Miami vs. Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

No. 16 Xavier vs. DePaul, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. BYU, 10 p.m.

No. 18 Creighton at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

No. 20 UConn vs. Seton Hall, Noon

No. 22 TCU vs. Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

No. 24 Providence vs. Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 6 UConn at No. 14 Villanova, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland at Michigan St., 3 p.m.

No. 20 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), 5 p.m.

No. 22 Iowa St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS GOLF

DP World Tour – Thailand Classic

PGA Tour – The Genesis Invitational

PGA Tour Champions – Chubb Classic

TENNIS

ATP – ABN AMRO Open, Netherlands

ATP – Delray Beach Open, Florida

ATP – Argentina Open, Argentina

WTA – Qatar Totalenergies Open, Qatar

AUTO RACING

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES – Beef It’s What’s for Dinner 300, Florida

Sunday, Feb. 19 NBA All Star Game

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, 8 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis vs. Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Nashville vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Toronto vs. Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 2 Houston vs. Memphis, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Purdue vs. Ohio St., 1 p.m.

No. 23 NC State vs. North Carolina, 1 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 1 South Carolina at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Indiana vs. Purdue, Noon

No. 4 Utah at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

No. 5 LSU at Florida, 2 p.m.

No. 9 Duke at Virginia, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. NC State, 4 p.m.

No. 15 Oklahoma at Kansas, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Texas vs. West Virginia, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona vs. No. 21 Colorado, 2 p.m.

No. 19 North Carolina vs. Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

No. 24 Florida St. vs. Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS GOLF

TENNIS

WTA – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, UAE

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series – Daytona 500, Florida