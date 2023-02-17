Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 64, Crystal Lake Central 53

Alton Marquette 47, Waterloo Gibault 41

Arcola 66, Heritage 39

Auburn 56, Williamsville 49

Breese Central 48, Columbia 46

Carrier Mills 77, Dongola 37

Carterville 70, Pinckneyville 58

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 61, Villa Grove/Heritage 47

Champaign Centennial 64, Champaign Central 49

Champaign Judah Christian 57, Normal Calvary 51

Charleston 49, Mattoon 43

Chicago (Jones) 71, Epic Academy Charter 41

Chicago (Soto) High School 33, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 19

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 75, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 70

Chicago Academy 37, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 35

Chicago Ag Science 87, Hancock 29

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 78, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 56

Christopher 70, Zeigler-Royalton 48

Concord (Triopia) 48, South County 41

Cumberland 70, ALAH 55

Decatur St. Teresa 72, Clinton 61

Dieterich 79, Grayville 50

Downers North 71, OPRF 44

El Paso-Gridley 73, Peoria Quest 50

Eureka 71, Flanagan-Cornell 15

Fairbury Prairie Central 71, Tri-Valley 52

Goreville 67, Trico 51

Greenville 83, Hillsboro 40

Griggsville-Perry 66, Calhoun 34

Hampshire 67, Prairie Ridge 56

Herrin 45, Harrisburg 34

Highland 58, Waterloo 51

Hinsdale South 65, Lincoln Way West 56

Illinois Valley Central 60, Roanoke-Benson 40

Jacksonville Routt 57, Beardstown 48

Joliet Catholic 72, Coal City 45

Kankakee 71, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 39

Kankakee Trinity Academy 50, Donovan 47

LeRoy 82, Blue Ridge 61

Lincoln 41, Mahomet-Seymour 27

Litchfield 52, Piasa Southwestern 45

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, De La Salle 42

Massac County 84, West Frankfort 54

Milford 88, Armstrong 33

Mt. Zion 67, Effingham 43

Murphysboro 65, Benton 59

N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 74, Marshall 56

New Athens 55, Woodlawn 32

New Berlin 52, Maroa-Forsyth 46

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 57, Delavan 33

North-Mac 65, Staunton 34

Northridge Prep 73, Christian Liberty Academy 33

O’Fallon 75, Cahokia 57

Oneida (ROWVA) 67, Monmouth United 49

Pana 53, Carlinville 33

Pittsfield 53, Liberty 16

Pleasant Plains 50, Athens 24

Pope County 68, Shawnee 46

Raymond Lincolnwood 63, Edinburg (Coop) BK 56

Ridgewood 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Chatham Glenwood 31

Sesser-Valier 70, Johnston City 59

Springfield Lutheran 67, Buffalo Tri-City 65

Sullivan 43, Warrensburg-Latham 37

Triad 50, Jerseyville Jersey 23

Vandalia 63, Gillespie 52

Vienna 78, Hamilton County 53

Waltonville 79, Thompsonville 43

Wheaton Academy 48, Aurora Christian 44

Willowbrook 70, Plainfield Central 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lena-Winslow vs. Freeport (Aquin), ccd.

Newton vs. Neoga, ccd.

River Ridge vs. Galena, ccd.

Rochelle vs. Byron, ccd.

