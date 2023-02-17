Swiss skier Odermatt wins GS for 2nd gold medal at worlds

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won the men’s giant slalom for his second gold medal at the world championships Friday.

Odermatt, who is the Olympic GS champion, was second after the opening run but beat Swiss teammate Loic Meillard by 0.32 seconds.

First-run leader Marco Schwarz of Austria finished 0.40 behind to take the bronze medal.

Odermatt also won gold in downhill five days ago. He had not won a medal in his eight previous world championship races.

