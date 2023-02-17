Red Cross Needs Blood Donations For February

Zanesville, OH-

The Red Cross needs more blood donations for the month of February.

Winter is a time for more seasonal illness and bad weather, which can affect the blood supply. The Red Cross accepts all blood but type O is the most crucial because it’s the universal blood type. For now, the blood supply is good, but that can change quickly.

“Despite how it felt this week, we’re still in the throes of winter. People can get sick, travel can be impacted, and all these other things. So, we implore people to make and keep those appointments through the month of February, through March, just to help ensure we don’t wind up in a blood shortage situation,” Red Cross media contact, Don Hawkins, stated.

February is also heart month, which means you will get your blood pressure and pulse checked during the appointment. You will also be given a $10 Amazon gift card and entered to win a trip to Clearwater Beach, Florida, if you donate this month. Hawkins let us know why these donations are crucial for hospitals.

“One in seven patients that enter a hospital are going to need a blood transfusion. You can contrast that with the fact that only 3% of Americans give blood, and you’re kind of in a situation where those who can give blood probably should try and make some time this month if they can, if they’re in that window that they’re allowed too, just to help us make sure we got the blood on the shelf to help people when they need it.”

Each blood donation takes about an hour from when you arrive to when you leave. You can book your appointment time or look for upcoming blood donation locations at their website redcrossblood.org