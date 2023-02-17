Lt. Governor Of Ohio Jon Husted Visits Zanesville

Zanesville, OH-

Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, Jon Husted, was in Zanesville at the Mid-East Career and Technology Center’s CDL Testing Facility.

Mid-East is hoping to expand some of its programs and Husted was there to tour the property. Getting your career started with a commercial drivers license is one of the many career pathways to success in the upcoming In-Demand Jobs Week.

“There are a lot of jobs out there that pay over $50,000 a year that are going unfilled, and we’re going to highlight what some of those jobs are and tell adults and students where they can go to get the training to be part of that,” Husted stated.

Some of the other careers for these jobs are welding, electrical, and cybersecurity. The mission is to make people aware that these careers are out there right now. Husted explained what the vision will be at the CDL Testing Facility in Zanesville.

“The goal here is to both do more training and get people from the training to certify through that testing process. I think right now, they are doing around 100 people a year that are moving through the program. The goal would be to get to more than 300 a year. With these expanded facilities and improved quality, you can just deliver more services to more people.”

The In-Demand Jobs Week will run May 1st through the 5th. There are over 130,000 jobs that pay over $50,000 a year right here in Ohio. If you want to find those jobs or any other information, you can visit the website ohiomeansjobs.ohio.gov