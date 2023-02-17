Jones leads Weber State over Sacramento State 52-49

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Jones finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds to power Weber State to a 52-49 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting for the Wildcats (14-13, 9-5 Big Sky Conference).. Alex Tew recorded 11 points.

Zach Chappell had 17 points and four assists to pace the Hornets (12-15, 5-9), who have lost six straight. Akolda Mawein added 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State visits Portland State while Sacramento State hosts Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.