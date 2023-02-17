Gourde’s 3-point game powers Kraken to 6-2 over Flyers

SEATTLE (AP) — Yanni Gourde had two goals and an assist and the Seattle Kraken beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night.

Five Seattle players scored for the Kraken, who outshot Philadelphia 30-19, including 12-1 in the first period.

Jared McCann, Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves.

Travis Konecny scored twice and Noah Cates had two assists for Philadelphia, which has dropped three straight. Ivan Provorov also had an assist. Carter Hart (15 saves) allowed four goals on 19 shots before giving way to Samuel Ersson (nine saves) in the second period.

Gourde scored his first goal at 14:39 of the opening period. He added another on the power play at 14:43 of the second. Gourde’s two goals tied a career high.

The Flyers trailed 5-0 after two periods. Konecny now has 26 goals for Philadelphia.

McCann opened the scoring early in the first period with an unassisted, short-handed goal. It was his 26th of the season. McCann has registered points in four consecutive games for the fourth time this season.

Schultz scored Seattle’s first power-play goal at 5:52 of the second. The Kraken went 2 for 3 on the power play.

Bjorkstrand scored on a breakaway to push Seattle’s lead to 4-0. Bjorkstrand has four points in his last three games.

Seattle’s Eli Tolvanen has nine goals and 14 points since making his Kraken debut on Jan. 1, and has earned a point in each of Seattle’s last four games.

NOTES: Thursday’s game was the second and final matchup between the Kraken and the Flyers, and their first meeting in Seattle. The Kraken also defeated Philadelphia 4-3 on Feb. 12 on the road. … Justin Schultz has six assists in his last six games against Philadelphia. … The Flyers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 road games.

Flyers: At Vancouver on Saturday.

Kraken: Host Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

