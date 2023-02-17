GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Martinsburg 52, Philadelphia Northeast 22
Dubois 44, Brookville 18
Freire Charter 50, Engineering And Science 37
Garnet Valley 45, Pennridge 42
Linville Hill 37, Mount Calvary 30
Meadowbrook Christian 42, Belleville Mennonite 22
Methacton 58, Coatesville 38
Mount Carmel 50, Bloomsburg 44
Mountain View 40, Tunkhannock 37
North Schuylkill 56, Marian Catholic 52
Northumberland Christian 60, Johnstown Christian 24
Northwestern Lehigh 31, Palmerton 30
Phoenixville 46, Radnor 37
Port Allegany 45, Austin 18
Punxsutawney 67, Bradford 24
St. Marys 49, Kane Area 28
Strath Haven 52, Gwynedd Mercy 35
Taylor Allderdice 56, Westinghouse 44
Universal Audenried Charter School 65, Masterman 29
Upper Dublin 53, Council Rock South 48
Wallenpaupack 52, North Pocono 41
Williamsburg 56, Northern Bedford 31
Windber 51, Conemaugh Township 31
Wyomissing 46, Reading 28
WPIAL Class 2A=
First Round=
Aliquippa 45, Washington 39
Brentwood 49, Clairton 43
Burgettstown 56, Winchester Thurston 40
Chartiers-Houston High School 38, Fort Cherry 36
Freedom Area 56, Carlynton 24
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, California 23
Shenango 63, Carmichaels 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/