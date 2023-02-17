Fink’s Harley Davidson Wins Service Award

Zanesville, OH-

Fink’s Harley Davidson received the 2022 Premier Service Silver Award for Outstanding Harley Davidson Service.

Fink’s family of businesses have been providing auto and motorcycle sales in Zanesville for over 50 years including a full service, licensed Harley Davidson dealership right off the Maysville Pike. This award is one of the most important achievements in the Harley Davidson community.

“Oh, we’re very proud of our service department. We have four full-time Harley Davidson technicians. They do an amazing job here, and we’re just really pleased to be able to offer a service right here in Zanesville and win an award with such prestige,” Owner of Fink’s Harley Davidson, Julie Brown, stated.

They also pride themselves on first-class customer service and sales. The dealership always has events planned for the community that Brown shared with us.

“We have tattoo and bike night coming up. We have a bike show, we have a swap meet, there’s lots of things. Usually every weekend, we have something going on here.”

If you want to find out more about Fink’s Harley Davidson, you can visit their website finkshd.com or check them out in person at 2650 Maysville Pike in Zanesville.