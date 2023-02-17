Auxerre ends 10-match winless run in French league

AUXERRE, France (AP) — Auxerre ended its 10-match winless streak in the French league by coming from behind to beat seven-time champion Lyon 2-1 on Friday.

After striker Moussa Dembele had put the visitors in front with a header from Corentin Tolisso’s cross in the 36th minute, Auxerre replied with two goals in the space of two minutes after the interval.

After struggling to create chances throughout the first half, the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 50th minute when Han-Noah Massengo was fouled in the box by Sinaly Diomande. Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes picked the correct side but could not stop Gaetan Perrin’s strike.

Left alone at the far post, Brazilian defender Jubal then headed home the winner from a corner for Auxerre’s fourth win in 24 league games this season.

Lyon, which failed to win a third match in a row, pressed hard toward the end without being a real threat.

Auxerre remained 19th but moved one point from safety. Lyon sits in ninth place, 19 points behind leader PSG, with its hopes of qualifying for a European competition next season fading away.

PSG hosts Lille on Sunday, with second-place Marseille traveling to Toulouse.

