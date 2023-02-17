Updated on Friday February 17, 2023 Morning:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Snow Showers Possible. High 34°

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Calmer & Cooler. Low 21°

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Above Average. High 44°

DISCUSSION:

We will be a lot cooler to round out the work week today. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs only rising back to the lower to mid thirties!! A chance for snow showers will be with us.

Clouds will be on the decrease as we get into the overnight. We will calm down a bit with winds, as lows drop back into the lower twenties.

Warmer air starts to move back in as we get into the weekend. We will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs back into the lower to mid forties. And we will be back into the lower fifties on Sunday, under partly sunny skies.

Some showers will be possible again on President’s Day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back to near fifty.

Shower chances will be with us on Tuesday. We will warm up just a little bit, with highs into the lower fifties.

Shower chances will continue into midweek on Wednesday. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy with highs back to near sixty.

Some rain chances will again be with us on Thursday, but we will be much warmer with highs in the upper sixties!!

