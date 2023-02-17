7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Friday February 17, 2023 Morning:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Snow Showers Possible. High 34°

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Calmer & Cooler. Low 21°

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Above Average. High 44°

DISCUSSION:           

We will be a lot cooler to round out the work week today. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs only rising back to the lower to mid thirties!! A chance for snow showers will be with us. 

Clouds will be on the decrease as we get into the overnight. We will calm down a bit with winds, as lows drop back into the lower twenties.

Warmer air starts to move back in as we get into the weekend. We will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs back into the lower to mid forties. And we will be back into the lower fifties on Sunday, under partly sunny skies.

Some showers will be possible again on President’s Day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back to near fifty.

Shower chances will be with us on Tuesday. We will warm up just a little bit, with highs into the lower fifties.

Shower chances will continue into midweek on Wednesday. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy with highs back to near sixty.

Some rain chances will again be with us on Thursday, but we will be much warmer with highs in the upper sixties!!

Have a Great Friday!! 

Connect with me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!