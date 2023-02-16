Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press5

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Guilfoyle, Pa. 47, Johnstown 43

Bluffton 70, Bloomdale Elmwood 40

Centerburg 52, Marion Elgin 49

Convoy Crestview 54, Leipsic 47

Kidron Cent. Christian 58, Mansfield St. Peter’s 41

Louisville 66, Can. Cent. Cath. 59

Marion Pleasant 67, Marion Harding 62

McComb 65, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 52

Pandora-Gilboa 34, Continental 26

Paulding 57, Miller City 41

Pettisville 61, Defiance Tinora 59

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Cols. St. Charles 32

Salineville Southern 50, Columbiana 41

Tol. Start 48, Tol. Scott 38

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 66, St. Clairsville 62

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 12=

Batavia Clermont NE 62, Cin. Country Day 51

Jamestown Greeneview 69, Cin. N. College Hill 41

Milton-Union 70, Germantown Valley View 61, OT

W. Liberty-Salem 60, Spring. Greenon 55

Division IV=

Region 16=

Russia 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 49

Troy Christian 63, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 33

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 56, Harrison 39

Cin. St. Xavier 55, Goshen 51

Fairfield 72, Cin. West Clermont 34

Hamilton 46, Oxford Talawanda 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press